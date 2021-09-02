Three dead following violent incident in Moncrief area of Jacksonville

JSO says multiple people were taken into custody and several firearms were recovered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are dead after a violent incident in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says its gang unit was in the Moncrief area on deployment. That's when police say they heard gunshots in the area of 4229 W Moncrief Street at Calloway Cove Apartments.

Police say they saw a vehicle drive away from the area at which time they tried to conduct a traffic stop. JSO says the vehicle turned out to be stolen out of Clay County.

Police say they pursued the vehicle and the chase ended three miles away when a pit maneuver was utilized near Edgewood Avenue.

Police say they after an additional canvas at the apartment complex, officers were able to locate a crime scene inside an apartment. JSO says they found two dead adult men and one dead woman.

JSO says initial indications of this investigation suggest this incident may have been drug-related.

At this time, it's unclear if the deceased individuals live in the apartment they were found in.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-Tips.

BREAKING - @JSOPIO on scene of a triple homicide at the Calloway Cove Apts - JSO gang unit was doing a deployment in the area when they heard Guns shots and noticed a vehicle speeding from the scene (con’t) @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/0RM8pWAfyA — Joe (@tvjoe12) February 9, 2021