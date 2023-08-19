Three days, three incidents at Jacksonville youth football events

"The students and the spectators leaving the game, now, they feel like they can't even go to a high school game without making it to their car safely," said Gaffney.



Gaffney says he plans on heading out to Friday Night Lights this week, a place where he wants his family, and all families across Jacksonville to feel safe.



After an officer involved shooting at a high school game, Gaffney wants to meet with the police chief in the zone and the Duval County Schools Police chief before week two of high school football to address safety measures.



"I just need them to ensure the citizens of Jacksonville that they'll be safe going to football games," said Gaffney.



With a shooting near a youth football practice just a day earlier, and another incident at a youth football jamboree a day later, Gaffney also wants to talk safety at youth sports.



"I think it's definitely a conversation we need to have with these coaches, these local organizations and everyone else who is involved," said Gaffney.