Deputies: Three arrested in connection to car burglaries, guns on Columbia High School campus

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An adult and two teens were arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday, following a string of vehicle burglaries.

Columbia County detectives conducted an investigation into a rash of car burglaries in several neighborhoods around the area. Residents of Columbia County sent in home surveillance photos and video to officials, helping to identify three suspects connected to multiple burglaries.

While law enforcement was gathering evidence, school resource deputies learned of an incident that occurred during Columbia High School’s orientation. During the incident, two of the burglary suspects were allegedly carrying guns on school property, officials said.

On Tuesday, Devon Welch and two teenagers were arrested during a traffic stop, in connection to the burglaries and incident on campus. The two teenagers names have been left out as they are minors.

“I am so proud of our community for working with us to solve these crimes,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a statement. “This shows what can be accomplished when citizens work together with law enforcement. I also want to thank our detectives and school resource deputies for working so quickly to ensure school safety. We take any report of a weapon on our school campuses seriously and will work aggressively to keep our children safe.”