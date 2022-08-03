x
Crime

Three arrested in Columbia County after alleged robbery turned pursuit

Deputies say they found the vehicle in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the driver of the vehicle sped away.
The deployment of the spike strips successfully deflated two of the tires on the suspect vehicle, bringing the pursuit to a stop.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested after a robbery turned pursuit in Columbia County Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection section of S.R.247 and C.R.240 for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. 

A suspect and vehicle description was provided to deputies who were responding to the scene, says CCSO. 

CCSO says the deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit and coordinated with other deputies who were responding to assist. One of the responding deputies was able to position himself ahead of the pursuit and deploy spike strips as the pursuit passed his location, deputies say.

Travice Davis, Kelvin Hubbard, Trenese Brown

The deployment of the spike strips successfully deflated two of the tires, bringing the pursuit to a stop approximately a mile later according to deputies.

Deputies apprehended three people who were in the vehicle without further incident. 

They were identified as the driver, Travice Davis, 33, Kelvin Hubbard, 33, and Trenese Brown, 31. 

Davis was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, fleeing and eluding. Hubbard was charged with accessory to robbery and Brown was charged with violation of probation.

