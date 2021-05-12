Three adults charged with child abuse following Orange Park mall incident

When deputies arrived, crowds of panicked individuals were seen rushing out of Orange Park Mall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were arrested after an altercation at Orange Park Mall in Jacksonville over the weekend.

Shannon Thompson, 40, Derrick Mack, 20, and Ivan Boyd, 43, were all charged with one count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies received multiple calls about reports of an active shooter at the mall around 4:56 p.m. There were approximately 600 people at the mall at this time.

Upon arrival, crowds of panicked individuals were seen rushing out of the building.

Deputies say the incident was due to a physical altercation between two juveniles that occurred near the food court Sunday evening. However, multiple people believed there was an active shooter in the mall, which caused a panic from the crowd.

At this time, it's not clear how, or if, the adults that charged are related to the juveniles.

Multiple law enforcement units cleared the mall and checked each store. Authorities found that there was no active shooter at the mall, Clay County PIO Brandon Ludwig said.

During a media briefing, authorities said an altercation between two juvenile boys had occurred inside the mall.

No shots were fired during the incident, and the boys ran away from the scene after the altercation, deputies said.

The loud noises from the fight caused some shoppers to panic and multiple people ran away from the food court area, which led to the reports of shots fired.

Deputies spent about an hour clearing out the mall and said no one was injured during the incident.

For any questions related to retrieving items left in the mall, please call Orange Park Mall Security at 904-269-2422.

It’s the second violent incident at the mall in just under four months. Back in August shots were fired in a parking lot across from the mall and a carnival at the mall was shutdown. Authorities pointed to unsupervised teens as the reason for each incident.

A statement from the Orange Park Mall general manager listed out their security measures'