JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The State Attorney’s Office Monday released thousands of photos, along with a 911 call and taped interviews, in the case against a man accused of murdering a Jacksonville music teacher.

Adam Lawson Jr. is charged with the murder of Deborah Liles. Liles was found beaten to death inside her Panama Park home in March 2017. The state is seeking the death penalty.

Video released of an interview with Lawson just prior to his arrest shows him growing more agitated the longer he waited.

“What the hell is going on,” Lawson remarked to himself. “Someone please come and talk to me.”

The video showed Lawson waiting more than 4.5 hours before detectives began the interview. The detectives explained they were waiting for a search warrant for Lawson’s trailer and interviewing his girlfriend, who Lawson referred to as his wife and fiancé at different times.

The detectives ultimately told Lawson his girlfriend told them he was involved in Liles’ murder.

Lawson maintained his innocence throughout the eight-hour-long video but in the end was led out of the room in handcuffs.

The State Attorney’s Office also released thousands of photographs, depicting what investigators found when the entered Liles’ home. The photos show a lifeless Liles in her kitchen with the alleged murder weapon, a golf club, nearby.

