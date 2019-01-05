Thousands of dollars in marijuana and marijuana-related products were seized by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in Callahan.
Deputies say that their Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at 54148 Janice Drive. When they arrived, Deputies say that Joseph Abraham Hamza, 20, was in possession of marijuana, cash and other marijuana-related products.
Nassau County deputies say that the following items were seized as a result of the investigation:
- 1.79 pounds of marijuana
- $4,825 cash
- 126 vape pen cartridges with THC
- 27 packs of edible THC gummy worm candies
- 25 jars containing 1 gram of THC Tar
Hamza was charged with two counts of Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana within 1000’ of a Church, five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Hamza was arrested and taken to the Nassau County Jail and is currently being held on $142,518.00 total bond