Thousands of dollars in marijuana and marijuana-related products were seized by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in Callahan.

Deputies say that their Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at 54148 Janice Drive. When they arrived, Deputies say that Joseph Abraham Hamza, 20, was in possession of marijuana, cash and other marijuana-related products.

Nassau County deputies say that the following items were seized as a result of the investigation:

1.79 pounds of marijuana

$4,825 cash

126 vape pen cartridges with THC

27 packs of edible THC gummy worm candies

25 jars containing 1 gram of THC Tar

Hamza was charged with two counts of Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana within 1000’ of a Church, five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hamza was arrested and taken to the Nassau County Jail and is currently being held on $142,518.00 total bond

Nassau County Sheriff's Office