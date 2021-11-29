After thousands stolen in designer merchandise in St. Johns County, deputies looking for these two people

Deputies say after leaving the store, the two were seen getting into what appeared to be a black Nissan Altima.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying two people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in designer merchandise last weekend.

Deputies say on Nov. 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the people pictured below entered a Michael Kors store located at 2700 SR 16 in St. Augustine and took handbags, scarves, and wallets totaling approximately $3,344.

They then proceeded to leave the store at approximately 5:20 p.m. without paying, deputies say. The pair were seen getting into what appeared to be a black Nissan Altima.

If you can identify the subjects, please contact Deputy A. Zurek at azurek@sjso.org