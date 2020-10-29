Sources: Toddler is victim in Jacksonville Beach death investigation

Though police have not confirmed any further details about the investigation, sources are telling First Coast News a toddler who lived inside the home has died.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police are in the middle of a death investigation and sources are telling First Coast News the deceased victim is a toddler.

Tuesday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Republic Drive at about 5 p.m. to help first responders with a medical call, according to the police department. That call then turned to a death investigation, police said.

Though police have not confirmed any further details about the investigation, sources are telling First Coast News a toddler who lived inside the home has died. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Wednesday, neighbors tearfully said Halloween decorations were set up at the house for the young boy they called extremely sweet.

Court records show the man who lives inside the home had a closed custody battle with the child's mother. The mother was booked on charges of possessing a controlled substance as well as aggravated assault on an emergency medical care provider Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office inmate search.

The mother is not charged in connection to the child's death.