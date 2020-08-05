BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery’s family on an emotionally charged day stood in front of dozens of people on the courthouse steps.

Ahmaud Arbery’s cousin, Kevin Smith speaking after a rally said he’s humbled by the number of people asking for justice in his cousin’s death.

“I think it was a blessing but it was also a lesson, you can’t just kill black folks and get away with it. This is history where we all come together,” Smith said.

Smith and many others are calling for an overhaul of the justice system in southeast Georgia.

Two months went by with no arrests when the case was in the hands of Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson and the Glynn County Police Department.

“Within 36 hours we secured two warrants for arrest of felony murder, I think it speaks volumes that probable cause was clear and our agents moved quickly,” Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Since Wednesday, Reynolds says his office has been gathering files, interviews and other details surrounding the case.

The disturbing video of the shooting a key piece of evidence in the case, Reynolds said.

Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael are facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the case.

An arrest warrant that First Coast News obtained Friday confirms some of the facts.

The warrant states that Travis McMichael shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, and it says that Greg McMichael, Travis’ father aided and abetted his son in the commission of this crime.

They are both charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Smith said Arbery had a million dollar smile. He misses the moments like facing him in high school football.

“I played for Glynn County High, he played for Brunswick. When we used to put the shoulder pads on, it used to be great seeing my cousin on the other side, and they took that away from us,” Smith said.

The GBI says they have not ruled out making any other arrests in the case but they say their investigation is active and ongoing.

In the McMichael’s first court appearance, a judge said that a superior court judge will set their bond on the charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

