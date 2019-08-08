The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two thieves who got away with $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Tory Burch store in the St. Johns Town Center.

JSO said two people walked into the store on Tuesday and distracted employees by asking about items in the back of the store.

Once the employees walked to the back, police said the suspects quickly walked to the front of the store and grabbed several purses and bags.

One of the thieves, a man, used pepper spray to ward of employees who tried to take the items back.

The two were scene getting into a new model Hyundai Elantra with no tag, police said.

While fleeing the robbery, the car was involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot and police said the car sustained front driver's side damage from the collision.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a possible reward up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.