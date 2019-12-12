JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police are warning residents to stay alert after 13 separate police reports were filed within a few hours last week, describing the same thing: Someone broke into vehicles and smashed windows.

"My sister actually woke me up and said 'Police are at your car,'" Trevor Thomas told First Coast News. "'You should probably go downstairs, you're vehicle got broken into.'"

He may be one of the lucky ones. Even though his car was targeted, he says nothing was taken. A segway and an iPad were within reach, but for whatever reason, he says someone may have been looking for cash.

"Around the holiday times, I feel like people just come around looking for a quick grab or some money knowing people are pretty busy leaving stuff in their cars overnight and things like that," he said.

His car was one of 13 break-ins reported to Jacksonville Beach Police Saturday morning. Some of the victims didn't want to talk on camera but say their cars were locked, which may be why many of them had broken windows.

"These items being left out in plain view definitely leaves these crimes of opportunity," Jacksonville Beach Patrol Officer Allan Ford said.

He says car burglaries are common around the holidays, but reports of broken windows is less common. He reminds you to keep your doors locked, remove any wallets or purses, and if you have gifts, bring them inside.

"The big thing is for these crimes of opportunity, they are trying to get in and get out," Ford said. "They see an item that they want and they are either going to get in through that unlocked vehicle door or they are going to break the window to get that item."



Jacksonville Beach Police are asking anyone who may have home video that shows any suspicious activity late Friday night into Saturday morning to give them a call.