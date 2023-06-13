'They were both best friends... it don't make any sense:' Man charged after dispute leads to deadly shooting in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that the two knew each other and were in a dispute before the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged following the shooting death of a person who he had been friends with for years, according to those familiar with the pair.

The shooting happened Saturday in Orange Park.

John Thigpen is charged with second-degree murder of 35-year-old Napoleon Brown in the 500 block of Constitution Drive. Thigpen called deputies to a residence there to report a shooting, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Brown on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Investigators learned that Thigpen shot the man, the news release states that the two knew each other and were in a dispute before the shooting.

Friends say the shooting happened close to Brown's birthday.

"They were both best friends... it don’t make any sense to me," they explained to First Coast News. "He was a good man and an even better father who worked very hard."

"It's unfortunate that an incident like this between two friends has to cost a person their life," Sheriff Michelle Cook stated in the news release.