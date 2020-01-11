'They deserve a chance at life': Children caught in the middle of crime in Jacksonville

“Every time we – through enforcement efforts – pick a shooter off. There’s a young kid willing to take his place," SA Melissa Nelson said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 14-year-old Jacksonville boy facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man over the summer. It's a shocking reality – as First Coast children continue to get caught in the middle of crime.

“Every time we – through enforcement efforts – pick a shooter off. There’s a young kid willing to take his place," Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Melissa Nelson said during a news conference Tuesday.

Jacksonville children and prevention efforts are at the top of local leader’s minds as a cycle of violence continues in the city.

“They don’t know the end of this lifestyle is death or prison," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. "We’ve gotta have a lot of people in this community stepping up to divert children away from this activity.”

Wayman Ministries Senior Pastor Mark Griffin agrees and is stepping up in a big way for the youth.

“These children, these babies – they deserve an opportunity and chance at life," Griffin explained.

He said there are already many local organizations out there doing great work with children, but adds, it’s obvious more needs to be done.

The pastor said he's been in discussions with Kids Hope Alliance about a new mentorship initiative. It's in the early stages, but Griffin said the idea is for the non-profit organization to work closely with schools to figure out which children may need a little extra help staying in the classroom and out of the juvenile system.

“We really want to take more of a targeted approach, if you will, to make sure that as we provide new services in the Arlington area [and other neighborhoods], we're really focusing on the kids that really are in danger of perhaps falling off and getting involved in crime," Griffin explained.