OSTEEN, Fla — A Volusia County woman is accused of throwing a bucket of human feces in her 65-year-old landlord's face.

Joanne Mercader was arrested Saturday and charged with battery on an elderly person.

The victim told authorities it started when she arranged to do some repairs for Mercader at her home on Reed Ellis Road.

The victim said she knocked on the door, but no one answered.

According to the victim, she opened the door, but when she did, Mercader threw a full bucket of feces on her.

Deputies said at first Mercader told them the landlord attacked her, but she later admitted to the assault. According to authorities, Mercader said she meant to throw a bucket of water but got the two buckets confused.