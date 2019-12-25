A suspect charged with theft was able to escape from the Orange Park Medical Center Wednesday morning, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a tweet sent out by the agency, the incident happened around 9 a.m. after a deputy escorted a retail theft suspect to the hospital, located at 2001 Kingsley Avenue.

Deputies say upon being medically cleared, the suspect was able to break free from and escape on foot.



CCSO says a perimeter was set up and the suspect was apprehended and taken to jail.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.