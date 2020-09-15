'The violent crime is not new, but this is a new approach:' State Attorney's Office policy seeks longer sentences for felony gun charges

The new policy from State Attorney Melissa Nelson's office aims to reduce violent crime in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Prosecutors in Jacksonville will now seek longer sentences for felons arrested for illegally carrying guns.

It's part of a new policy announced by State Attorney Melissa Nelson and her office, and it comes as the city has seen close to 350 shootings, at least 90 of them deadly, so far this year.

"The violent crime is not new, but this is a new approach to it," Nelson said.

The policy breaks down sentencing into three categories, ranging from three to 10 years, based on the defendants' criminal backgrounds.

The first category offers a minimum of 10 years in prison for felons with a past conviction for one of 16 possible offenses that include murder, resisting an officer with violence, sexual battery, kidnapping and several others, if the person was released from prison within three years, or convicted within five years.

The second category range is five to 10 years in prison for felons whose convictions were long ago, or who have firearm convictions in the last five years. The last category's minimum is three years in prison.

A prosecutor has to get approval from a director to waive a mandatory minimum.

"What this policy does is take into account both aggravation and mitigation so that our prosecutors can identify and distinguish the people who truly are threats to our public safety from those who may not be threats to our public safety," she said.

Nelson wrote in the policy's memo, "In the last few years, we have implemented several strategies to reduce violent gun crime; nonetheless, gun violence continues to plague our circuit."

Some of the previous strategies include a crime gun intelligence center in partnership with the city of Jacksonville and a unit at the State Attorney's Office dedicated solely to offenders they believe pose the greatest threats to the public's safety. Despite this, Nelson said this policy wasn't a last resort to fighting violent crime in Jacksonville.

She said instead, the policy was months in the making and based on research. That research, Nelson said, included a qualitative and quantitative audit of how the office addressed convicted felons, how they handled those cases and why they didn't pursue prosecution in some of them. She said that audit led to another audit regarding how the office addressed unlicensed carry and conceal.

"This policy is the culmination of months of work looking at our own cases and case files, and looking at other jurisdictions who had had some success and bringing, like I said before, consistency to the way we’re going to handle these cases," Nelson said.

According to Nelson, she purposely didn't announce the new policy before April, when someone could announce they'd run against her.

"I didn't want this undermined by people thinking it was a political stunt," she said. "We have a violent crime problem. Our shootings are going up. Our homicides are going up. So, when people who have been convicted of serious violent felonies and are not allowed to have guns are caught carrying them, we are going to use the tools that we have at our disposal to hold them accountable," she said.

When asked if she now sees herself as tough on crime with this policy, this is what Nelson said.

“I always say what we try to do here is be smart. This policy indicates thoughtfulness and intention, and by that, I mean this is not like policies of the past that are just one size fits all — 'so here’s the crime, here’s the punishment,' because every case is different and we recognize that," Nelsons said.

A firearm prosecution checklist is also part of the policy. Nelson said this is to ensure transparency. The entire staff went through training on how to prosecute these cases in May.

"This brings certainty to the public about how the state attorney’s office is going to go about prosecuting these offenses, and then, more importantly, it affords the nuance that’s always important in this analysis to distinguish people who are dangerous from those who are not," she said.

Activist Neal Jefferson with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee said there needs to be a different approach so people aren't threats to the community in the first place.

“It's a very knee-jerk, a very simple reaction to see a problem, a crime and just try to throw people in jail for longer periods of time," Jefferson said. "We have to really start engaging with the people in our community. We have to really fix the poverty. We need more programs. We need more social workers and psychologists because otherwise, we’re just going to keep seeing these problems coming back."

The policy also includes a diversion program, an education piece that Jefferson said we need more of. It's designed to educate people who are arrested for illegally carrying a gun, but who don't have prior convictions and may not know how to secure their guns.

"I think education is the key to a lot of our issues. If there were more programs like that, not just diversion programs, but programs that taught not just kids but adults the law, in general, that could be another tool to help fight crime in the city," Jefferson said.

Nelson admitted, she isn't sure of the impact the policy will have on reducing violent crime but thinks the policy will be a deterrent.

"I believe the benefit of making sure we’re targeting the correct people and allocating our resources appropriately for, sadly the people who do deserve to be incarcerated, yes, I see great benefit in that," she said. "We’re not talking about people who have a substance abuse addiction, who need treatment as opposed to jail or prison. That’s not what this is about at all. We’re talking about addressing a problem that is a real problem in our city."