'That's my car' | Victim jumps out of moving car, calls for help after being carjacked by 2 men in Arlington

Phillip Koch, 31, and Jataurus Carter, 28, were arrested in connection to the armed carjacking.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are facing multiple charges after leading officers on a pursuit following an armed carjacking earlier this week in Arlington.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were conducting traffic enforcement at 700 Arlington Road on Monday around 7:40 a.m.

At that time, a man jumped out of a passing black Mercedes in front of the officers and began screaming and yelling for help. When the man jumped out of the vehicle, he stated, “That’s my car," as the car continued traveling on Arlington Road, according to the arrest report.

The man told police he had been abducted the night before at gunpoint, and that the car that was leaving the scene was his, police said. The victim explained that he had been carjacked.

When the car passed by police, officers were able to identify Phillip Koch, 31, as the driver, the arrest report said.

Police followed the car and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the driver ran multiple stop signs and red lights while trying to flee from officers.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence at the corner of Townsend Road and Arlington Expressway Service Road, according to JSO.

Three people were taken into custody. No one was hurt during the incident, police said.

When investigators spoke with the victim following the incident, the victim told them that when he saw several police cars in the area, he took his opportunity to jump out of the vehicle and get help from officers, the arrest report said.

While speaking with the victim officers observed lacerations and abrasions on the victim's arms and shoulder. Police said they also noticed blood on the victim's hand.

Additionally, the vehicle had damage to its roof from a bullet going near the windshield between the driver and passenger area, the arrest report said.

Based on the victim's statements and evidence collected at the scene, Koch and Jataurus Carter, 28, were arrested in connection to the carjacking.