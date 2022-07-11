'That was a really stupid thing y'all did yesterday:' Three men charged for stunt at Jaguars game

Julianelle is also known as Popular MMOs Pat and runs a Youtube channel called PopularMMOs.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (A mugshot for Michael Richmond was not immediately available)

The man that ran onto the field during the Jaguar game Sunday at TIAA Bank Field appeared in court Monday, along with two other men who allegedly filmed the stunt.

The three men have connections to a popular Youtube channel that has over 17 million subscribers.

"That was a really stupid thing y'all did yesterday," the judge told the men during their first appearance.

Ethan Davies, 24, is the man police say charged the field covered in a "very slippery, oily substance" before he was tackled to the ground. He was charged with criminal mischief and committing a breach of peace by three or more people.

Patrick Julianelle, 33, and Michael Richmond, 23, were charged criminal conspiracy and committing a breach of peace by three or more people.

Richmond is also facing drug charges.

According to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, while the game was in progress, Davies jumped over the barrier and ran onto the field holding onto a football.

JSO says Davies continued running onto the playing field, causing the football game to come to a complete stop. ASM Global employees ran onto the field and took him to the ground, the report says.

Due to Davies' intrusion onto the field, the football game had to be delayed for 1 minute and 42 seconds, police said.

Police say Richmond and Julianelle were seen together with Davies multiple times during the game. After Davies jumped over the barrier onto the field, ASM Global employees stopped Richmond and Julianelle who were running behind him towards the field.

While searching Richmond's wallet, JSO noted that drugs of some kind were found. Police said the drugs were placed in the property room. The report does not mention what kind of drugs were found or the amount seized.

They told police they were videoing the incident and their phones were seized.

Julianelle is also known as Popular MMOs Pat and runs a Youtube channel called PopularMMOs.

The channel has over 17 million subscribers and is one of the most-watched channels on the platform.