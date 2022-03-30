Flagler County deputies arrest two wanted suspects after 911 hang-up call, texts

"I just found my phone. He is holding me against my will."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested two fugitives early on Wednesday morning after one of them, a woman being held captive, texted 911 dispatch.

Initially, a 911 hang-up call around 4:30 a.m. raised suspicion. When an FCSO communications specialist tried to call the number back, no one answered.

That's when the 911 operator began to receive text messages from the same number.

"I just found my phone. He is holding me against my will," one of the texts said.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the location of the phone being used to contact the emergency line. The caller appeared to be in a building at the Palm Coast Resort.

Law enforcement spoke with the property manager who confirmed the phone number was connected to an apartment on the property. The apartment was rented to 30-year-old Amber Bruder, who was wanted in Flagler County, officials said.

Deputies said they could see people moving around in the unit, upon arrival. They ordered that the people inside come to the front door. After several commands were ignored, Bruder eventually came out of the apartment.

Jacob Baer, 29, stayed inside the apartment and refused to answer his phone. Authorities said he eventually listened and the pair was taken into custody without incident.

The pair has a history of 'domestic disturbances', according to FCSO. A no contact order was issued for Baer and Bruder on March 25.

Bruder was wanted for a violation of pretrial services in reference to a domestic battery charge in February. She has been arrested several times in Flagler County for aggravated battery, child neglect and battery on law enforcement officer.

Baer also has a criminal history in Flagler County. He has been arrested for possession of marijuana, sale of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, false imprisonment and tampering with witness/victim to hinder contact with law enforcement.

“This is a prime example of why we implemented text to 911,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Although in this case we arrested the person that notified us because of her active warrant, we might have also just saved her from serious injury because of our Text to 911 capability."