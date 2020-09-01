The third day of testimony in the criminal trial of a former Navy Captain is a sea of brass – including a Navy captain and two sitting admirals.

The senior officers are being called to testify that John Nettleton lied to his superiors and investigators following the disappearance and death of civilian contractor Christopher Tur in 2015.

Nettleton, 54, is not charged in Tur’s death, but he is charged with obstruction of justice and lying to federal investigators. Nettleton has pleaded not guilty.

Captain Alonza Ross, who was Nettleton’s second in command at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, testified then-Commander Nettleton lied twice when directly asked if Tur came to his house the night he went missing.

When asked a third time, Ross said Nettleton admitted Tur came to his house but didn’t acknowledge the pair got in a bloody fistfight.

“I asked,” Ross testified. “He said no, he didn’t come to the house.”

Ross also testified Nettleton refused to tell his boss, Navy Admiral Mary Jackson, about his drunken confrontation with Tur at the base’s officers club that same night, or Tur’s shouted allegations that Nettleton “f*cked my wife.”

“I was prompting him: you need to tell her all the details about the ‘Hail and Farewell’ [party] and the argument that ensued after that, so she’s aware of everything that happened, "said Ross. "He said she didn’t need to know all that.”

Ross’ testimony followed that of witness Eric Bohyer late Wednesday, who was in charge of the base’s security service and recovered the body of Christopher Tur from the waters of Guantanamo Bay.

Bohyer testified they discovered a bloody paper towel by a dock outside Capt. Nettleton’s house that later tested positive for Tur’s DNA. He said when they found the towel Nettleton said, “that’s probably nothing” which Bohyer said he considered “odd.”

Thursday afternoon testimony includes Admiral Christopher Gray, who was Admiral Jackson’s chief of staff in 2015 when he was removed from command. Admiral Jackson will testify after him. The trial is expected to take up to three weeks.

