

The suspect of last week's football game shooting at Terry Parker Hig School made his first court appearance on Friday.

Arthur Davin Jones III, 19, is charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting. The victim, a 16-year-old Raines High School ninth grader, was shot and remains in good condition.

Jones' family was present during his court appearance. They declined to comment but said Jones isn't a gang member.

Their statement conflicts with police who said Jones is a documented gang member. JSO also believes the shooting is gang-related.

A judge set Jones' bond to $500,000. His next court date is scheduled for June 17.

