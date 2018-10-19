A Jacksonville teacher was arrested for distributing a video of child sexual abuse.

Jordan Schemmel, 37, was a Terry Parker High School teacher who has been arrested and charged by a federal criminal complaint with distributing child pornography.

On Sept. 5, Schemmel responded to a message on an internet board frequented by people who have a sexual interest in children. The post was made by an undercover FBI agent. Schemmel began an online conversation with the FBI agent and sent a video of a child being sexually assaulted by an adult and a photo that depicted similar content.

On Oct. 19 searched Schemmel's home, computer, and phone. While interviewing with law enforcement, Schemmel said he had tried previously, and unsuccessfully, to stop viewing child porn in the past. His phone and a thumb drive located at his home had child porn and bestiality on it.

Schemmel faces a minimum of 5 years and up to 20 years in federal prison and he could face a lifetime of supervised release.

DCPS said in a statement from the Terry Parker High School principal:

Good Afternoon Parents and Guardians. This is Principal Pardue.

As you know we care greatly for the well-being of our students and we work diligently to provide your students with teachers and staff of the highest character and capability.

It is for that reason I am so disappointed to inform you that we have been notified by the FBI that one of our teachers, Mr. Jordan Schemmel, was taken into their custody on charges of Distributing Child Pornography. Information about the charges he is facing was announced by the US Attorney’s Office for the middle district of Florida. He remains in federal custody. Should he be released from custody, he will be immediately removed from the classroom and not have further contact with students pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

In the meantime, we are grateful to law enforcement for their partnership, and we will continue to cooperate fully. We encourage anyone with information or questions regarding the investigation to contact FBI Jacksonville directly at 904-248-7000.

As always, you can call my office at 904-720-1650 if you would like to schedule a meeting to discuss this further. Please know that our greatest priority will always be the well-being of your students and maintaining a safe and effective learning environment. Please do not hesitate to reach out if I can be of further assistance. Thank you and have a good evening.

Schemmel attended UNF and also used to work in St. Johns County. According to his LinkedIn account, he taught at Ed White High School from 2003 to 2012, at Ponte Vedra High School from August 2012 to Feb. 2017 and at Terry Parker High School until Feb. 2017 to present.

