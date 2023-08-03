Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to killing three siblings

Terrell Lewis killed the mother of his child and her two siblings in April 2020. Forty-one days earlier, he killed a woman during a road rage incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video was originally published Feb. 28, 2023

A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three siblings in April 2022. Terrell Lewis, 39, also pleaded guilty to killing a person during a road rage incident about a month earlier. Lewis will serve 50 years for killing the three siblings and is facing 25 years for the road rage killing, according to a news release from State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

Jacksonville police responded to River City Landing apartments on University Boulevard in the Arlington area on April 29, 2022 to conduct a welfare check after a 911 call reporting gunshots and screaming. Once at the scene, officers found a woman shot to death near the front door. The two other victims were found dead in rooms inside the apartment.

Family identified the victims to First Coast News, On Your Side as Jonisha, Jordan and Jamonica Williams.

Lewis was in a relationship with one of the women and they had an 8-year-old son. Lewis and the boy were not at the apartment when police arrived and an Amber Alert was issued for the child. Officers found Lewis south of the crime scene near Little Pottsburg Creek and one of the victim's cars nearby. His son was also found unharmed.

The child gave police statements about what his father had done at the apartment.

The boy also told detectives about something else he saw his father do 41 days earlier on March 20 on Welland Road. Officers responding to a report of a shooting there found a woman dead behind the wheel of an SUV with multiple gunshot wounds to her head.

Surveillance video and witness statements revealed that the SUV was being closely followed by a small black sedan. Lewis' son said his father got angry after the SUV cut him off in traffic so he shot the driver to death.