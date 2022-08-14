Victim in Atlantic Beach shooting was five days from his 19th birthday, mother says

The young victim has been identified as Trevaj Cheek.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The victim in a shooting early Sunday in Atlantic Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Trevaj Cheek.

His birthday would have been in five days on August 19, his mother said.

A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and screams early Sunday morning. She called 911.

Video from a ring camera shows police arriving to the scene at Orchid Trace Apartments on Orchid Street around 4:20 a.m.

Neighbors said they saw a group of teenagers partying.

A man who said he went to the scene to check on his sister, who was at the party, said he arrived to a "gruesome" picture.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, says he knew Cheek.

"He had a lot of stuff going on for him, he's a rapper," he said. "For something like to this to happen, to somebody so young, that sucks."