Teenager shot multiple times at Jacksonville Heights apartment complex

The shooting happened at the Colonial Forest Apartment complex in the 5900 block of Firestone Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A teenager was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the Jacksonville Heights area.

Officers responded to a local hospital at 2:40 a.m. for a person who walked into the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police identified the victim as a teenage male. His injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

Once at the hospital, a witness called police to the scene of the shooting at the Colonial Forest apartment complex in the 5900 block of Firestone Road, JSO said. The witness is cooperating with JSO's investigation, lead by Violent Crimes Detectives.

There is no information on the shooter at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.