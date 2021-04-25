Teenager airlifted to hospital after late-night shooting in Palm Coast

The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Roxland Lane.

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a teenager Saturday night in Palm Coast.

At 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to Roxboro Drive after a report of a shooting in the area. When they arrived at the scene, they found the shooting actually happened on nearby Roxland Lane, according to the FCSO.

Deputies found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Trauma One airlifted the teenager to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the teenager was targeted in the shooting.

“We are actively piecing together the events that led up to this incident and are following all leads that have been uncovered," Staley said. "We ask the community to send tips if they have any information that may help in this investigation.”

The shooting remains under investigation.