Teenage male shot in apparent drive-by shooting in Allendale area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager was shot Friday morning in the Allendale area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded around 4:45 a.m., to the 2900 block of W 12th Street and found the teenage male with a gunshot wound suffered to his lower extremities.
He was taken to a local hospital and listed in non-life-threatening condition.
JSO's Sergeant Scott said that preliminary evidence suggests that the boy was standing outside a residence where the incident occurred, and was shot by an unknown individual driving pass in a vehicle. The vehicle and person or people inside, then fled the scene.
Police are currently conducting witness interviews and scanning the area for surveillance video, as an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.