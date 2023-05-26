Teenage male shot in apparent drive-by shooting in Allendale area

JSO says the teenager is cooperating with police and that he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager was shot Friday morning in the Allendale area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded around 4:45 a.m., to the 2900 block of W 12th Street and found the teenage male with a gunshot wound suffered to his lower extremities.

He was taken to a local hospital and listed in non-life-threatening condition.

JSO's Sergeant Scott said that preliminary evidence suggests that the boy was standing outside a residence where the incident occurred, and was shot by an unknown individual driving pass in a vehicle. The vehicle and person or people inside, then fled the scene.

Police are currently conducting witness interviews and scanning the area for surveillance video, as an investigation is ongoing.