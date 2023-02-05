Teen girl expected to be OK after being shot in the neck on the Southside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the teenager was in a parking lot when she was struck by gunfire. She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage girl is being treated after she was struck by gunfire Tuesday on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 a.m., officers responded to 8700 Newton Road regarding a person shot. Police say a 16-year-old girl was found with injuries to her neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says it was later discovered that she suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

The initial investigation by JSO revealed the victim was in a parking lot when she was struck by gunfire. Police say there is no suspect information currently.