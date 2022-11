A group of juveniles who were hanging out near the park heard gunshots, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage girl is recovering at the hospital after being shot in the leg near James Weldon Johnson Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the scene at the 100 block of W. Monroe Street just before 1:00 a.m.

A large crowd of juveniles were hanging out near the park and heard gunshots, police said. Shell casings were recovered from the area where they heard the gunshots.

There is currently no suspect information.