A teenager with special needs is missing after police said she ran out the back door of her family's home in Steele Creek early Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 18-year-old Leah L'Shae Kelley left her home on Savannah Creek Drive around 12:30 a.m. after arguing with her mother. Detectives said Kelley was showing signs of distress and damaging stuff in her bedroom when her mother called 911 for help.

Before police got to the house, Kelley ran out and has not been seen since. She was last seen in her underwear before disappearing. Charlotte Fire has been called to assist with the search and CMPD has called in K-9 units and a helicopter.

Kelley is known to frequent the Walmart on South Tryon Street and gas stations in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911 immediately.