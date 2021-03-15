St. Johns County teen struggles to find mental health treatment after allegedly killing family dog

Wolfson Children’s Hospital seen a 300% spike in emergency psychiatric admissions for children and teenagers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Authorities placed a Nocatee teenager accused of killing the family dog in February in a long-term mental health facility this week. His family says his case highlights gaps in the system.

The 16-year-old cut the dog’s throat and later told officers, “I need help,” according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

“What this young boy did to the dog was horrific,” said a private investigator hired by the family, and who spoke with their permission. “This was a grotesque slicing of the throat, hanging by a tree type deal, not just poisoning or strangulation.”

The investigator, who asked not to be identified because of the undercover work she does, said the teen described the killing as a compulsion.

“He said, ‘I wanted to do it to my family. This was a practice run,’” the investigator said.

Rather than arresting the teen, officers ordered an involuntary commitment under the Baker Act. On Feb. 11, he was confined at River Point Behavioral Health in Jacksonville. After five days, the investigator said the facility released him.

“It’s called ‘scrip and flip,’” the investigator said. “They are a stabilizing facility. So they stabilize and they release.”

The teen was still talking about hurting his family.

“What do you do when your child wants to kill you?” the investigator asked. “What is the parent do?”

Afraid to bring him home, the family took him to Wolfson Children’s Hospital Emergency Room for a psychiatric admission. The hospital recognized his need and admitted him instantly although they didn’t have an available bed.

“Every room [in the ER is full],” the investigator recalled. “We're in the overflow room, and the adolescent behavioral section is completely full.”

Wolfson Children’s Hospital Behavioral Psychologist and Administrator of Behavioral Health Dr. Terrie Andrews says the demand for emergency child mental health care is so acute, they’ve expanded the unit to another floor.

“It’s surreal [...] We just don't have the room,” Andrews said. “So we have children that are holding on our medical surgical floors waiting to get to the psychiatric unit. We have a 14-bed psychiatric unit, and it remains full.”

Andrews said they have seen a 300% spike in emergency psychiatric admissions for children and teenagers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not only a local problem.

“This is a national crisis,” Andrews said. “We just don't have enough therapists, or counselors or psychiatrists for that matter, to be able to serve the population that's in need.”

“There's multiple variables that are attributing to this, the majority being isolation," Andrews added. “We've got to be able to get through this and get our teens back to school, where they're not surrounded by plexiglass, and they're able to interact.”

Andrews says the demand is expected to continue for the next several years. Dealing with the child mental health crisis will require increased awareness and spending.

“Medicaid has not increased in 25 years,” Andrews explained. “We have community-based providers that generally take Medicaid, and they can no longer afford [to offer] psychiatric services, because the reimbursement is so low. [Medicaid] hasn't been increased in 25 years. And I couldn't imagine anybody having a job and not having a pay raise in over 25 years.”

The 16-year-old was able to get a bed in the Wolfson psychiatric unit after a two-day wait in the ER. He remained there until his family moved him to a long-term care facility out of state two days ago.

The private investigator credits Wolfson for the quality of its care, but worries about the quantity they can provide.

“Mental health for the adolescents is in crisis mode,” she said.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital has created a kids and teens mental health helpline, which is also free to parents with questions about their children’s mental health.