Teen who beat and stomped on Atlantic Beach police officer will be sentenced today

Jayden Perkins previously apologized for the brutal beating, saying he was out of his mind on LSD.

Nearly two years after beating and stomping on an Atlantic Beach Police Department officer, the man responsible will be sentenced.

A source close to the family tells First Coast News Perkins will plead guilty in court today in exchange for a sentence of 10 years in prison plus 10 years’ probation.

Jayden Perkins, now 21, previously admitted assaulting Officer T. Stafford outside an Atlantic Boulevard Panera on the morning of July 16, 2020. The officer was beaten unconscious and ultimately required facial reconstructive surgery.

Nineteen at the time of the brutal attack, Perkins publicly apologized after the incident, saying he’d taken acid with friends for the first time the night before and experienced a severe dissociative reaction to the drug. He said he remembers nothing of the early morning attack.

In a series of exclusive jailhouse interviews with First Coast News, Perkins, who was shot by police, said when he regained consciousness in the hospital, officers had to tell him what happened. “I went straight to praying for him, just hoping he was OK,” Perkins said.

Perkins is charged with attempted second-degree murder and faces up to life in prison. He is expected to change his not-guilty plea in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Perkins previously told First Coast News he hoped his story might help other teens from making bad decisions