A teen between the ages of 16 and 17 was found in Moncrief with a gunshot wound in the chest.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a teen was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 2000 block of W. 45th street. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The shooting was believed to have occurred in a home along W. 45th St. The oldest person on scene was said to be 19 years old. Only one person remained on scene and they are being questioned by police. Police are looking to speak with others who may have been on scene but fled.

At this time it is not clear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Police believe the shooting occurred inside of a home along W 45th St. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/KjQLkgdkPx — Phillip Emmanuel (@FlyyNewsGuy) October 22, 2018

