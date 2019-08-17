A 19-year-old man died in Lake City after he was shot in the head on Saturday, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police received a call at 2:49 p.m. regarding a shooting at Windsong Apartments at 2580 SW Windsong Cir.

When police arrived at the scene at 2:52 p.m., they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. The teen died at the scene, police said.

The gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, police said, but information about a suspect has not been released.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.