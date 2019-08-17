An 18-year-old man died in Lake City after he was shot in the head on Saturday, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police received a call at 2:49 p.m. regarding a shooting at Windsong Apartments at 2580 SW Windsong Cir.

When police arrived at the scene at 2:52 p.m., they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the victim was breathing and CPR was performed, however, he later died at the scene.

The gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, police said, but information about a suspect has not been released.

"This senseless act of violence will not be tolerated," Lake City Police Chief Dr. Agatha Gilmore said. "We are currently following several leads and hope to bring swift justice to whoever committed this murder. In the meantime, we ask that sympathy and thoughts go to the victim's family."

