JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A teenager was shot in the face outside a home Tuesday evening in the Murray Hill area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Antwain Thornton, 18, still has part of a bullet in his bicep. It ricocheted off the bullet that hit him in the face and then pierced his ear Tuesday evening.

His best friend Jacob explained in detail what happened since he was there every step of the way.

“We were just hanging out sitting on a porch just a normal day, and all of a sudden somebody comes up starts yelling derogatory things, gets angry with Antwan and then just pulled out a gun and shot him,” he said.

Jacob says it all happened within a matter of ten seconds.

“Antwain fell onto the grass and started screaming.”

He says miraculously the suspect’s gun seemed to jam so he ran off.

“Antwain said take me to the hospital. So we jumped in the car and driving real fast to get them to the hospital honking the horn and jumping two people in front of traffic.”

On their way to Baptist Hospital Antwain FaceTimed his mom, Missy.

“I got the phone and looked at him, all I saw was him holding his face and bleeding,” said Missy.

Missy says it was chaotic trying to see her son.

“[At Baptist] they wouldn’t treat him there because they said they wouldn’t do bullet wounds so they had to expedite him to UF Health.”

While there three more shootings occurred around Jacksonville.

“Somebody got shot while we were sitting outside waiting for me to go back and see my son. And we heard the gunshots right there behind the plaza.”

She’s now just thankful to have her son back home now - And says they won’t live in fear but they do want answers.

Antwain says he has no idea who the suspect was.

If you have any information that could help police during their investigation, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

This was one of four shootings reported in Jacksonville Tuesday evening.