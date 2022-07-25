Police report: Teen not facing charges in 'hostage' incident at Northside home

JSO says there were conflicting statements, and the firearm was not located inside the residence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The teenager arrested following a hostage situation in Jacksonville Saturday was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, and does not face charges as a result of the incident, according to a police report

Jacksonville police say they were called to a home in the 2600 block of Kaylor Lane at around 3:30 a.m. for a possible armed person holding hostages.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT responded to the scene.

On Saturday, a report says around 3 a.m, Ofc. C. Yates was contacted at her home, via phone, and was advised that there was an ongoing situation at a residence on the Northside.

The complainant requested to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation by the subject and any friends or family.

Ofc. Yates said the complainant was being texted by a juvenile inside the residence, who was advising that something was not right.

Officers arrived at the home round 6 a.m. and assisted with relieving later watch units. The Crisis Negotiations Unit and SWAT also responded to assist with the call.

While on scene, the report says police were able to free seven adults and juveniles from the home, police said.

JSO says the last person to exit the house was the subject, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police say it should be noted that none one of the juveniles appeared to be in fear for their safety.

The arrest report says that a 16-year-old boy told police he initially went over to the residence because he knew that the suspect had warrants out for his arrest and he wanted to "over there and turn the suspect in."

Once over at the house, multiple people, including the suspect, all went to the Circle K at 2511 New Berlin Road to get slushies and then went back to the residence at Kaylor Lane.

The boy told police, he did not call JSO or attempt to leave earlier because he wanted to pretend to be friendly with the suspect "to turn him in to the police and not raise suspicion.”

Multiple adults were inside the home when the incident occurred, but JSO says they claim to have been asleep and did not know that the suspect and the 16-yea-old were inside the home.

After the investigation and conversation with the on-call State Attorney, it was determined there was no probable cause to arrest of the subject.

JSO says there were conflicting statements, and the firearm was not located inside the residence.