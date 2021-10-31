Jacksonville teen killed during overnight shooting identified by family

His family says Jocori Jones was shot multiple times in the 1500 block of East 19th Street near Kooker Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville teenager killed in an overnight in the Longbranch area has been identified by his family.

His family tells First Coast News that Jocori Jones was shot multiple times in the 1500 block of East 19th Street near Kooker Park.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in that area. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy shot and a teenage girl suffering from minor injuries.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the male dead, JSO said. They took the girl to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. It is believed she was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators believe the two teenagers were walking with a group when a silver sedan drove up and someone opened fire, JSO said. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any information on either shooting, they are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.