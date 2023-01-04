Police: Teen killed during early morning shooting in Royal Lakes area

Officers responded to an apartment complex off Baymeadows around 3:27 a.m. where they found a teenage boy shot dead in the parking lot.

Officers responded to an apartment complex off Baymeadows around 3:27 a.m. where they found a teenage boy shot dead in the parking lot. Investigators believe he is around 16-17 years-old.

The victim left a birthday party which was happening at one of the apartments. A few minutes later, people heard gunshots before finding the teen dead, according to investigators.

Police found multiple shell casings on the scene.

This is an active investigation. Police have not arrested anyone, at this time.