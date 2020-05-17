Teen injured in shooting on Whipering Forest Drive

Police said around 11:55 p.m., a boy in his late teens was found with a gunshot wound to his lower torso in the 10200 block of Whispering Forest Drive.

A teen was injured Saturday night after a shooting on the SOuthside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 11:55 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting in the 10200 block of Whispering Forest Drive.

At the scene, officers found a boy in his late teens with a gunshot wound to his lower torso, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.