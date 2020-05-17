Teen injured in shooting on Whipering Forest Drive

A teen was injured Saturday night after a shooting on the SOuthside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police said around 11:55 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting in the 10200 block of Whispering Forest Drive.
At the scene, officers found a boy in his late teens with a gunshot wound to his lower torso, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Aggravated Battery detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.