Teen indicted in St. Augustine double homicide

Anfernee Javon Wilson is accused of shooting a man four times and a teenage girl once, killing both, according to the State Attorney's Office.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video above was published Oct. 7, 2020.

A 19-year-old man was indicted by a Grand Jury Wednesday afternoon in a double-homicide that left a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl dead, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Anfernee Javon Wilson is accused of shooting the man four times and the teenage girl once, a statement from the State Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened on Oct. 6, according to law enforcement, and the statement said it was the result of a marijuana transaction gone wrong.

Both victims were pronounced dead later that evening.

According to the arrest report, witnesses saw a man, later identified as Wilson, chasing after a pickup truck while holding a handgun in a parking lot near State Road 16 on Florida Club Boulevard. Witnesses said the truck was initially speeding away, but changed directions and began driving toward the gunman, then crashed into a parked vehicle, the report said.

After the truck crashed, witnesses said, the man walked toward the driver's door and fired four to six consecutive shots into the vehicle, hitting the truck and the people inside, according to the arrest report.

The shooter then began to remove items, possibly money, from inside the vehicle, witnesses said, and ran toward the nearby golf course, the report said.

Wilson’s case was for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, according to the statement.