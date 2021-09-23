Teen charged with shooting death of Nassau County 16-year-old pleads guilty

Paige Fort, Trent's mother, has previously said each day since Trent was killed has been a struggle for her husband and two other children.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the teens charged in the killing of a Nassau County High School football player was in court Thursday.

The court accepted Gaven Smith’s changed pleas to guilty for third degree murder, possession of weapon by juvenile in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Trenton Fort.

Fort was shot to death in Callahan last year, allegedly by Smith and Ashton Riggs, 16. Smith is charged with third-degree murder and Riggs is charged with accessory to murder.



A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29 where the judge will determine whether to sentence Smith as a juvenile or youthful offender or adult



There will be a status hearing Oct. 28 to make sure the sentencing hearing can move forward the following day. A time for the sentencing hearing will also be set that day.

Paige Fort, Trent's mother, has previously said each day since Trent was killed has been a struggle for her husband and two other children.

“It’s definitely a struggle daily as a mom," Paige Fort told First Coast News. "I have to visit my child in a cemetery. My oldest son is struggling bad. He misses his brother. He’s very depressed. It’s definitely destroyed us right now.”