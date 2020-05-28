Teen girl shot, taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries in Riverview incident

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the suspect is a light-skinned black male who was wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans and ran away on foot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for the person who shot a teenage girl Wednesday night in the Riverview area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 8900 block of Madison Avenue, for reports that six or seven shots had been fired. When police arrived, they learned that the victim, a girl in her late teens, had already been taken to the hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male who was wearing a light-colored shirt and blue jeans. He ran away from the area on foot, police said.

Police said they have no information leading them to believe that the victim knew the suspect. Crime scene units and detectives are still actively investigating, police said.