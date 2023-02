The girl was shot in the leg and will recover, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage girl was shot Monday night in the 8200 block of 500 block of Acme St. in Jacksonville, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, two groups met to "resolve" a fight that began on social media. During this meeting, several suspects fired weapons and a bullet hit the teenage girl in the lower leg.

Detectives are investigating and do not know the names of the suspects at this time, according to JSO.