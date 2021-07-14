Teen girl injured after flares shot from moving vehicle in St. Augustine, police say

Police say a subject started shooting fireworks or flares from a moving vehicle, possibly a gray Acura, in the area of the City Gates.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say a teenage girl was injured during an incident in St. Augustine involving a group of individuals shooting off flares or fireworks.

The St. Augustine Police Department says the incident happened last Thursday around 10:35 p.m.

According to a First Coast News viewer, there have been several other incidents in the area.

SAPD confirmed one other report of a similar thing happening in the area.