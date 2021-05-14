Teen girl expected to be OK after overnight shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

Rescue crews responded to the scene and treated the victim for minor injuries sustained from the gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage girl is expected to be OK after being shot at a park on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 11:05 p.m., officers were flagged down at 5400 Cleveland Road by a teenager who stated that she had been shot while walking at Scott Park.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and treated the victim for minor injuries sustained from the gunshot wound. Police say the family of the victim was contacted and responded to the scene to take her home.

Officers were able to find a location at the park where the shooting appeared to occur and violent crimes detectives have responded to the scene and are taking over the investigation.

Police are not releasing any other information about the victim at this time.