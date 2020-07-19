Teen dies after shooting at Jacksonville gas station

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an altercation that happened at a Wawa parking lot in the 6700 block of Wilson Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A teen died from a reported shooting at a Jacksonville gas station Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called out to the Wawa, located at 6787 Wilson Blvd., in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female teen, believed to be around 17 to 18 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound, JSO said.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Upon investigating, police learned that the shooting happened because of an altercation that originally started in the parking lot, then continued into the convenience store, JSO said. During this time, one of the individuals involved in the incident fired a handgun and struck the teen, police said.

JSO believes all participants involved in the incident were detained and are being questioned.