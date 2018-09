An 18-year-old died after he was shot in Northwest Jacksonville early Saturday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO said they were called about a death at the 8300 block of Gullege Dr. When they arrived, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds.

JFRD transported the teen to UF Health where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, no suspect information was released.

