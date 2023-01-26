Reports: Teen charged with murdering his classmate is threatening, extorting jail inmates

Aiden Fucci reportedly told other teen inmates he was "real" 'because he stabs a b**** face to face.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report.

Aiden Fucci has been extorting and threatening other teen inmates at the Duval County Jail, according to reports obtained by First Coast News. He has been sprayed twice with chemical restraint.



The reports portray Fucci as combative and bullying, fighting another teen inmate and forcing others to provide him items from the jail commissary.

One teen told jail officials, “Fucci been saying he gonna stab me up…He go around saying we all p**** because most of in here for shooting someone and killing them. He says he 'real' because he stabs a b**** face to face and take they life. It’s like he get high off it or something.”



Fucci faces first degree murder charges for allegedly murdering his 13-year-old middle school classmate Tristyn Bailey in May 2021. An autopsy showed she was stabbed to death 114 times. He is being charged as an adult and has pleaded not guilty.

One report from January 2022 says, “inmate Fucci was found to be extorting commissary from [the inmate] by using fear. They were not housed together but Fucci was able to manipulate and extort inmates by threats and intimidation. Inmate Fucci did not have a commissary receipt to explain he abundance of commissary in his cell. The victims provided receipts and [words redacted] it was verified whom the commissary items rightfully belonged to. When officers entered his cell to obtain the commissary items back for the other inmates, he became highly agitated and made threats against the officer’s lives … Inmate Fucci made threats to kill our families while beating on his cell door in a loud vicious manner.”

The reports say Fucci was on occasion placed in a restraint chair and placed in isolation cells “for the safety of inmates, officers, himself and property.”

The January 2021 report says jail officials reached out to the State Attorney’s Office for advice but were referred “to reach out to the St. Johns County State Attorney’s Office for counsel, being Fucci’s case was high profile.”

Several reports detail a Christmas Day 2021 fight which Fucci allegedly got into with another inmate. The report says Fucci began the fight by striking the other inmate in the face. Officers tried to break up the fight using chemical spray, the report says. Fucci eventually complied, but the other inmate “continued to strike inmate Fucci” and was eventually hit with a Taser.

After the incident, Fucci was sent to solitary confinement. “Since the incident,” a report dated Jan. 25, 2022, says, “inmate Fucci has been relentless in his threats against [the inmate’s] life.”

Although Fucci is charged in St. Johns County, he has been held at the Duval County Jail because it has facilities for teenagers.

In November, his attorney filed a motion to move him out of solitary confinement, claiming he was enduring “ongoing torture.” The motion said solitary confinement is "a form of cruel and unusual punishment," which "will result in psychological harm."

The motion said Fucci was in confinement "for over 400 days of pretrial detention; with three exceptions where he was in general population for a total of 129 days that ended on May 16, 2022." It said he was in solitary due to “threats of violence against [him] in May 2022; and previously for a disciplinary action in January 2022, and suicidal ideations in 2021."